Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.100-18.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

Get Labcorp alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Labcorp

Labcorp Trading Down 2.3%

Labcorp stock opened at $307.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp has a 12 month low of $244.52 and a 12 month high of $315.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $272.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Labcorp will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 92 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $26,329.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,117,285.76. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,637.74. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Labcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 517 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Labcorp by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 445 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labcorp wasn't on the list.

While Labcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here