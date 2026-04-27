Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.04 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts: Sign Up

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. Wall Street Zen raised Lakeland Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Lakeland Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Financial

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 212,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,921,097.38. This represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Toothaker sold 5,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $331,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,588.08. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,419,050. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 186.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Warsaw, Indiana, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Lakeland Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan offerings spanning commercial real estate, agricultural, mortgage, consumer and small-business lending.

Originally organized in 1893 as Kosciusko County State Bank, the enterprise reorganized as a bank holding company in 1984 to facilitate strategic growth and diversification.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lakeland Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lakeland Financial wasn't on the list.

While Lakeland Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here