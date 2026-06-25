Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.4258.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $372.92 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $309.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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