Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at B. Riley Financial

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $385.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $359.71.

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View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 18.0%

Shares of LRCX traded up $45.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.86. 11,473,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day moving average of $275.79. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3,826.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and broader AI-related chip production supported the results. Reuters article

Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and broader AI-related chip production supported the results. Positive Sentiment: The company issued first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , well above analyst estimates of approximately $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. The forecast implies continued momentum from AI-driven semiconductor spending. Lam Research financial results

The company issued first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance for revenue of and EPS of , well above analyst estimates of approximately $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. The forecast implies continued momentum from AI-driven semiconductor spending. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted expanding opportunities across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment as chipmakers increase capacity for AI applications. The upbeat earnings call reinforced expectations for strong semiconductor capital spending in fiscal 2027. Zacks earnings call highlights

Management highlighted expanding opportunities across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment as chipmakers increase capacity for AI applications. The upbeat earnings call reinforced expectations for strong semiconductor capital spending in fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $390 price target. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $8.05 from $7.98, indicating improving earnings expectations.

Needham reaffirmed its rating and assigned a $390 price target. Erste Group also modestly raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $8.05 from $7.98, indicating improving earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market sentiment was supported by softer inflation data and strong technology-sector earnings, although investors continued to assess Federal Reserve policy and macroeconomic conditions.

Broader market sentiment was supported by softer inflation data and strong technology-sector earnings, although investors continued to assess Federal Reserve policy and macroeconomic conditions. Negative Sentiment: Concerns remain about potential Chinese lithography advances, regional demand and geopolitical risks, which could affect China-related equipment sales and semiconductor-sector valuations. LRCX’s elevated valuation also leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI or chip-equipment spending.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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