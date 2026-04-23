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Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Lam Research to $315 (from $300) and kept an "overweight" rating, implying roughly 19% upside from the current share price.
  • Lam beat expectations in fiscal Q3 with $1.47 EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY), and raised Q4 guidance to $1.50–$1.80 EPS and a revenue midpoint around $6.6B, driving analyst upgrades amid strong AI-driven chip demand.
  • Despite the positive results, the stock trades at an elevated valuation (PE ~54) and insiders sold about 130,886 shares (~$29.7M) in the last three months, highlighting high expectations and potential downside risk if growth slows.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock's current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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