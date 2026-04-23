Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives "Overweight" Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Citic Securities raised their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.10.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.68. 5,547,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $328.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $273.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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