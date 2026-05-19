Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $263.71 and last traded at $273.38. 8,289,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,977,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.96.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Evercore boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 1.6%

The company's 50 day moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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