Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

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Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,812. The firm has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat — Lam reported $1.47 EPS vs. $1.35 consensus and $5.84B revenue vs. $5.70B expected; strong margins and ROE reinforce profit leverage. Lam Research Q1 press release Earnings slide deck

Earnings beat — Lam reported $1.47 EPS vs. $1.35 consensus and $5.84B revenue vs. $5.70B expected; strong margins and ROE reinforce profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win — Lam is tapped to support Tesla’s Terafab chip production, a potential multi-year equipment revenue stream if the fab program scales. Terafab participation article

Strategic win — Lam is tapped to support Tesla’s Terafab chip production, a potential multi-year equipment revenue stream if the fab program scales. Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry tailwinds — ASML’s strong results and continued EUV adoption underscore ongoing capital intensity in lithography and the wider chip-equipment cycle that benefits Lam indirectly. ASML industry outlook

Broader industry tailwinds — ASML’s strong results and continued EUV adoption underscore ongoing capital intensity in lithography and the wider chip-equipment cycle that benefits Lam indirectly. Neutral Sentiment: M&A and supply-chain context — industry deals (Axcelis-Veeco) and new hires across the semiconductor ecosystem signal consolidation and talent flows that could reshape competitive dynamics over time. Axcelis-Veeco merger analysis

M&A and supply-chain context — industry deals (Axcelis-Veeco) and new hires across the semiconductor ecosystem signal consolidation and talent flows that could reshape competitive dynamics over time. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and expectations — recent previews outlined key metrics investors focused on ahead of the print (bookings, margin cadence); with results in, attention shifts to guidance and order trends. Q1 expectations preview

Pre-earnings coverage and expectations — recent previews outlined key metrics investors focused on ahead of the print (bookings, margin cadence); with results in, attention shifts to guidance and order trends. Neutral Sentiment: Adjacent industry hires — appointment of semiconductor veteran Rick Gottscho to MetOx’s board highlights cross-industry expertise moves but has limited direct impact on Lam. MetOx board appointment

Adjacent industry hires — appointment of semiconductor veteran Rick Gottscho to MetOx’s board highlights cross-industry expertise moves but has limited direct impact on Lam. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rally risk — analysts warn Lam faces an earnings test after a sharp run-up; any guidance shortfall or weaker-than-expected bookings could pressure the stock. Seeking Alpha caution piece

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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