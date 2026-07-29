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Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Sells 126,463 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Land Securities Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Land Securities director Mark Allan sold 126,463 shares at GBX 706 each, worth approximately £892,829. He also sold another 53,273 shares the same day for about £376,107.
  • Stock performance: Shares fell 0.6% to GBX 702.50, but remain near their one-year high of GBX 710.50 and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with six Buy, three Hold and one Sell rating; the average price target is GBX 641.33, below the recent trading price.
  • Interested in Land Securities Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan sold 126,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706, for a total value of £892,828.78.

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Mark Allan sold 53,273 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706, for a total value of £376,107.38.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Mark Allan bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 per share, for a total transaction of £150.19.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Mark Allan purchased 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £149.76.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total value of £253,725.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Mark Allan acquired 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £146.50.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 0.6%

Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 702.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,109,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,253,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 652.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.04. Land Securities Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 522.50 and a one year high of GBX 710.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £892 million for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 705 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 897 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 462 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 641.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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