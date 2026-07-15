Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 679 and last traded at GBX 675, with a volume of 2369968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 672.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 705 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 641.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 620.93. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £892 million for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total value of £253,725. Insiders acquired a total of 145 shares of company stock valued at $89,876 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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