Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $12.19. Lands' End shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 250,189 shares traded.

Get Lands' End alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LE. Wall Street Zen lowered Lands' End from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Lands' End from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Lands' End in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lands' End presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lands' End

Lands' End Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a market cap of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Lands' End had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Lands' End has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Lands' End, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lands' End by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lands' End in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lands' End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands' End during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands' End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company's stock.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc NASDAQ: LE is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands' End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands' End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lands' End, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lands' End wasn't on the list.

While Lands' End currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here