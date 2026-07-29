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Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Landstar System logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Landstar increased its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.44 per share from $0.40. The dividend is payable September 9 to shareholders of record on August 18, with a roughly 1.0% annualized yield and a payout ratio indicating continued coverage.
  • Second-quarter revenue rose 18.2% year over year to $1.432 billion, exceeding analyst expectations, while EPS increased to $1.44 from $1.20 a year earlier. However, EPS missed one broader consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05.
  • Landstar shares opened at $179.12, near their 200-day moving average of $177.83 but below the 50-day average of $208.49. The stock trades at a relatively high P/E ratio of 49.95, leaving limited room for earnings disappointments.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Landstar System.

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a 10.0% increase from Landstar System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average of $177.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $228.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Landstar reported second-quarter revenue of $1.432 billion, up 18.2% year over year and above the $1.34 billion analyst estimate. EPS increased to $1.44 from $1.20 a year earlier. Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue and Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: The company increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.44 per share from $0.40. The new payment is scheduled for September 9 for shareholders of record on August 18, supporting the shareholder-return story. Landstar System Posts Strong Q2 Results and Raises Dividend
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS of $1.44 exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.42, but other published analyst consensus data placed expectations at $1.49. This discrepancy makes the earnings reaction more mixed. Landstar System Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: The $1.44 EPS result missed the broader consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, which may be weighing on the shares even though revenue surpassed expectations. Landstar also trades at a forward-looking valuation that leaves limited room for earnings disappointment. Landstar System Second Quarter Earnings Report

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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