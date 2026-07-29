Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $362.4480 million for the quarter. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lantheus Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $97.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $361,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,252 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 608,526 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,497,000 after acquiring an additional 594,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,622 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 317,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,122,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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