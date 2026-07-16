LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 301,282 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 161,873 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNZA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LanzaTech Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LanzaTech Global has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 90,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,800. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $1.11. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,268.15% and a negative net margin of 76.05%.The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

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