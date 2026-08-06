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LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
LanzaTech Global logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LanzaTech Global is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 13. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.76 per share and revenue of $13.10 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s prior quarter beat expectations, reporting a $1.77 per-share loss versus the estimated $2.88 loss, while revenue was $12.02 million. However, LanzaTech continues to post a negative net margin and return on equity.
  • Investor sentiment remains cautious: LNZA shares recently traded near $6.40, well below their 52-week high of $45.56, and analysts have a consensus “Reduce” rating with a $14 price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of LanzaTech Global.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $1.11. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,268.15%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 1.3%

LNZA stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.60. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNZA. Zacks Research cut LanzaTech Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LanzaTech Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LanzaTech Global

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149,576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

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Earnings History for LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

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