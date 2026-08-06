Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRMR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 714,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,425.32. This trade represents a 7.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 30,606,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,206,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,533 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 945,809 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,622,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,000,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company's stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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