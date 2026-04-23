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Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Las Vegas Sands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Las Vegas Sands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (annualized $1.20), with a record date of May 5 and payment on May 13, implying a yield of about 2.1%.
  • The company beat estimates this quarter, reporting $0.91 EPS versus a $0.76 consensus and revenue of $3.59 billion, up 25.3% year-over-year.
  • The dividend appears sustainable: Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of ~42.1% and analysts forecast $3.64 EPS next year (implying a ~33% future payout ratio); the firm has raised its dividend for two consecutive years.
  • Interested in Las Vegas Sands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LVS opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Las Vegas Sands's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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