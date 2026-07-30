Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Argus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVS. HSBC raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.88.

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View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.7%

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 133.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,196 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,529,236 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 651,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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