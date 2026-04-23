Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the casino operator's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.22.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 8.1%

LVS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 1,619,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,434. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $70.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,518 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $592,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,390 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,186,257 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $532,843,000 after buying an additional 3,018,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,893,031 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $513,757,000 after buying an additional 1,246,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $364,892,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,454,013 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $293,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Las Vegas Sands

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About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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