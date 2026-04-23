Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the casino operator's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the company's current price.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.22.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 1,619,064 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,434. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. Las Vegas Sands's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,930 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Las Vegas Sands

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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