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Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by Zacks Research from Hold to Strong-Buy, adding to an already bullish analyst backdrop.
  • Other firms have also turned more positive, with multiple price target increases and a consensus analyst rating of Buy with an average target of $129.07.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, with EPS of $0.41 versus $0.36 expected and revenue up 42.2% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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Analyst Recommendations for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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