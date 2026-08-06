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LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • LB Pharmaceuticals has a “Moderate Buy” consensus from 10 analysts: six rate it a buy, two a strong buy, one a hold, and one a sell. The average 12-month price target is $45.13, near the stock’s recent $45.03 price.
  • Recent coverage has been generally positive, including BMO Capital Markets’ “outperform” rating with a $46 target and HC Wainwright’s reiterated “buy” rating with a $45 target.
  • Analysts have improved their earnings forecasts, but LB Pharmaceuticals is still expected to remain unprofitable, with consensus estimates calling for a current-year loss of roughly $3.55–$3.58 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Shares of LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.1250.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRX

Institutional Trading of LB Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,384,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 821,852 shares of the company's stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

LB Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LB Pharmaceuticals this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $3.51 from $3.61 and its FY2027 estimate to a loss of $4.87 from $5.30. Quarterly estimates were also improved, including Q3 2026 to a loss of $0.95, Q4 2026 to $1.07, and each quarter of 2027. The revisions indicate better anticipated earnings performance, although LB Pharmaceuticals is still expected to remain unprofitable. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for LB Pharmaceuticals
  • Neutral Sentiment: The $45 price target is broadly in line with the stock’s recent trading level, limiting the immediate implied upside from HC Wainwright’s recommendation. The company also continues to carry a negative earnings outlook, with consensus calling for a full-year loss of $3.58 per share.

LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRX opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that LB Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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