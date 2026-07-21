LCNB (LCNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect LCNB to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.69%.The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, analysts expect LCNB to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LCNB Stock Up 3.5%

LCNB stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.58. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. LCNB's dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCNB by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the bank's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded LCNB from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LCNB has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on LCNB

About LCNB

LCNB Financial Corp NASDAQ: LCNB is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

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