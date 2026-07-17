Leerink Partners Has Lowered Expectations for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $573.00 to $454.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Leerink Partners' price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $585.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $549.65.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $402.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $378.50 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after buying an additional 162,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,616,973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,667,388,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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