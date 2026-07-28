Leidos (LDOS) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $4.4346 billion for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 113,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,697. Leidos has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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