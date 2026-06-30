Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.51 and last traded at $101.3960, with a volume of 44108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16,475.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $646,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,839,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,464,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Leidos by 998.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,097,724 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 997,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,256,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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