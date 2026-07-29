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Leisure Stocks To Follow Now - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Royal Caribbean Cruises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Airbnb, Trip.com Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line are identified as leisure stocks to watch based on their high recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span cruise operations, vacation rentals and experiences, and travel booking services, making them sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable income, economic conditions, and seasonal spending.
  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian operate major cruise brands worldwide, while Airbnb and Trip.com provide accommodation, travel booking, transportation, tours, and related services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Airbnb, Trip.com Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide discretionary entertainment, recreation, travel, hospitality, gaming, or related consumer services. Their performance is often influenced by consumer confidence, disposable income, economic conditions, and seasonal spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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