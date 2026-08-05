LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

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LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million, while EPS rose to $0.74 from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also maintained strong profitability, with a 24.35% net margin. LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million, while EPS rose to $0.74 from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also maintained strong profitability, with a 24.35% net margin. Positive Sentiment: LeMaitre declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record on August 20. The dividend equates to an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%, providing a modest shareholder-return benefit.

LeMaitre declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record on August 20. The dividend equates to an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%, providing a modest shareholder-return benefit. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarter and outlook on its Q2 2026 earnings call, giving investors additional context on operating trends and expectations. LeMaitre Vascular Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the quarter and outlook on its Q2 2026 earnings call, giving investors additional context on operating trends and expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million was below the $71.47 million forecast. The earnings shortfall is particularly important because LMAT trades at a relatively elevated valuation.

Q2 EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million was below the $71.47 million forecast. The earnings shortfall is particularly important because LMAT trades at a relatively elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LeMaitre reduced its full-year 2026 outlook to EPS of $2.84-$2.94 and revenue of $274.3-$278.3 million, below consensus estimates of $3.00 and $279.9 million, respectively. Third-quarter guidance was also below expectations, with EPS of $0.66-$0.71 versus $0.73 consensus and revenue of $66.3-$68.3 million versus $69.0 million. LeMaitre Vascular Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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