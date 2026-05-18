LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,157.20. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,086. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $32,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LeMaitre Vascular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LeMaitre Vascular wasn't on the list.

While LeMaitre Vascular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here