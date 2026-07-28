LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $71.4730 million for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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