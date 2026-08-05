LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $20.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. 683,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,482. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.47 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.LeMaitre Vascular's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,143. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,956.20. This trade represents a 56.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: LeMaitre reported second-quarter revenue of $70.38 million, up 9.6% year over year, while earnings increased to $0.74 per share from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20, implying an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%. LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

LeMaitre reported second-quarter revenue of $70.38 million, up 9.6% year over year, while earnings increased to $0.74 per share from $0.60 a year earlier. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20, implying an annualized yield of approximately 0.9%. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 2026 EPS outlook of $0.75-$0.81 brackets the $0.79 analyst consensus, suggesting near-term results may be broadly in line with expectations. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s Q4 2026 EPS outlook of $0.75-$0.81 brackets the $0.79 analyst consensus, suggesting near-term results may be broadly in line with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, while revenue of $70.38 million was below expectations of $71.47 million. The earnings miss may weigh on the stock, despite year-over-year growth. LeMaitre Vascular Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, while revenue of $70.38 million was below expectations of $71.47 million. The earnings miss may weigh on the stock, despite year-over-year growth. Negative Sentiment: LeMaitre reduced its third-quarter EPS guidance to $0.66-$0.71 versus the $0.73 consensus and lowered full-year EPS guidance to $2.84-$2.94 versus $3.00 expected. Full-year revenue guidance of $274.3 million-$278.3 million also trails the $279.9 million consensus.

LeMaitre reduced its third-quarter EPS guidance to $0.66-$0.71 versus the $0.73 consensus and lowered full-year EPS guidance to $2.84-$2.94 versus $3.00 expected. Full-year revenue guidance of $274.3 million-$278.3 million also trails the $279.9 million consensus. Negative Sentiment: Barrington Research downgraded LMAT from “outperform” to “market perform,” signaling reduced conviction in further share-price outperformance. Finviz

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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