Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.7778.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $98.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Lemonade Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE LMND opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.79. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $99.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lemonade news, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,973,256.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,444 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $272,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,418. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,007 shares of company stock worth $620,201 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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