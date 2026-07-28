Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Lendingclub in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lendingclub in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lendingclub currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Lendingclub Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAPN opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.93. Lendingclub has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lendingclub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.The firm had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter. Lendingclub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingclub will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lendingclub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,257,323. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 154,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,066.77. This represents a 24.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $2,241,312. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lendingclub News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lendingclub this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. HAPN reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up 52% from $0.33 a year earlier and above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Revenue was $262.86 million, while pre-tax income reached a record $75.7 million. Happen Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HAPN reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up 52% from $0.33 a year earlier and above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Revenue was $262.86 million, while pre-tax income reached a record $75.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Loan originations and profitability improved. Originations increased 29% year over year to $3.1 billion. The company reported a 15.1% return on equity, a 15.9% return on tangible common equity and a 16.99% net margin, supporting the view that operating leverage is strengthening. Happen Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Originations increased 29% year over year to $3.1 billion. The company reported a 15.1% return on equity, a 15.9% return on tangible common equity and a 16.99% net margin, supporting the view that operating leverage is strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above Wall Street expectations. Management projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.80-$1.90, compared with consensus of $1.74. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 brackets the $0.44 consensus, with the midpoint modestly above expectations. Happen Bank Full Steam Ahead As Net Interest Income Soars

Management projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.80-$1.90, compared with consensus of $1.74. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 brackets the $0.44 consensus, with the midpoint modestly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The rebrand to Happen Bank is being viewed as a growth catalyst. Coverage highlighted rising net interest income and the company’s evolution from a lending platform into a broader digital bank, potentially giving HAPN a more diversified growth profile. Happen Delivers Solid Q2 Earnings Beat

About Lendingclub

I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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