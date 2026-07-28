Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lendingclub Corp (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.55. Lendingclub shares last traded at $18.4050, with a volume of 750,165 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lendingclub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter. Lendingclub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.480 EPS.

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Lendingclub News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lendingclub this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: HAPN reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share, up 52% from $0.33 a year earlier and above the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue totaled $262.86 million. Happen, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HAPN reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share, up 52% from $0.33 a year earlier and above the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue totaled $262.86 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating growth: Originations increased 29% year over year to $3.1 billion, while the company reported record pretax income of $75.7 million, a 15.1% return on equity, and a 15.9% return on tangible common equity. These results suggest improving scale and execution. Happen delivers solid Q2 earnings beat; stock jumps

Originations increased 29% year over year to $3.1 billion, while the company reported record pretax income of $75.7 million, a 15.1% return on equity, and a 15.9% return on tangible common equity. These results suggest improving scale and execution. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook increased: Full-year EPS guidance was set at $1.80-$1.90, above the $1.74 analyst consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $0.43-$0.48 has a midpoint above the $0.44 consensus, indicating expectations for continued earnings momentum.

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $1.80-$1.90, above the $1.74 analyst consensus. Third-quarter guidance of $0.43-$0.48 has a midpoint above the $0.44 consensus, indicating expectations for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and assigned a $25 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from the reported $18.75 reference price. Benzinga

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and assigned a $25 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from the reported $18.75 reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Rebranding and business transition: The company has completed its shift to the Happen Bank brand and is positioning itself as a full-service digital bank. The strategy could broaden long-term growth, although investors will monitor whether the rebrand produces sustained customer and revenue gains. Happen Bank: Full Steam Ahead As Net Interest Income Soars

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAPN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lendingclub in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Lendingclub from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Lendingclub in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAPN

Insider Transactions at Lendingclub

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 5,500 shares of Lendingclub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 102,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,138,667.90. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,536,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,257,323. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock worth $2,241,312 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lendingclub Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.93.

About Lendingclub

I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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