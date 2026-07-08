Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $512.53 and traded as high as $566.03. Lennox International shares last traded at $557.4560, with a volume of 391,302 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $522.79 and its 200-day moving average is $512.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,832. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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