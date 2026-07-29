Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $544.11, but opened at $491.00. Lennox International shares last traded at $440.1480, with a volume of 380,137 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $556.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.05. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.82 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.000-24.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $17,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 78.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

Further Reading

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