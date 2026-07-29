Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.000-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $556.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LII opened at $544.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $434.06 and a twelve month high of $656.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $531.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.05. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.000-24.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the construction company's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $426,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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