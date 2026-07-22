LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.0505) per share and revenue of $2.3770 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.22). LENZ Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 519.30%.The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. On average, analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LENZ. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LENZ Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LENZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 2,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

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