Leonardo DRS (DRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $827.4920 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. 124,028 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,332. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DRS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRS

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In related news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 28,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $1,342,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,661.55. This trade represents a 33.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 7,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $320,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,245.64. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 64,361 shares of company stock worth $2,944,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,403 shares of the company's stock worth $135,965,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,400 shares of the company's stock worth $76,887,000 after acquiring an additional 981,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,989 shares of the company's stock worth $68,043,000 after acquiring an additional 267,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,797 shares of the company's stock worth $64,355,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,691 shares of the company's stock worth $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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