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Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Six brokerages covering Leonardo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) give an average recommendation of Moderate Buy, comprised of three holds, one buy and two strong buys.
  • Recent analyst moves: Jefferies and Deutsche Bank recently downgraded Leonardo to hold, while Citigroup upgraded it to strong-buy and Barclays raised it to overweight.
  • Stock and financial snapshot: FINMY opened at $31.97 with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $34.29/$31.63, a 1‑year range of $24.45–$37.51, and low leverage (debt‑to‑equity ~0.18) but modest liquidity (current ratio 0.97, quick ratio 0.62).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Leonardo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo

Leonardo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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Analyst Recommendations for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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