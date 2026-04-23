Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Leonardo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

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Leonardo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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