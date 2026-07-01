Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 8th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.5173 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE LEVI opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Levi Strauss & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,781.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $11,786,197.61. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,468,570 shares of company stock worth $34,136,152 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17,721.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company's stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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