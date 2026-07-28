Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the blue-jean maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock's current price.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,145,781.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $11,786,197.61. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,236,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,742,192. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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