Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.4615.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 121,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $2,863,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,764.64. This represents a 45.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $11,786,197.61. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,570 shares of company stock valued at $34,136,152. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,243,680 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $88,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,320,747 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $193,312,000 after acquiring an additional 342,009 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 445,300 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company's stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 4.4%

LEVI opened at $24.92 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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