LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LPL. Weiss Ratings downgraded LG Display from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display

LG Display Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 1.65.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). LG Display had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in LG Display by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,580 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 18,576 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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