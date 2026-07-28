LGI Homes (LGIH) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9770 per share and revenue of $489.2330 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $319.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.82. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 30,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company's stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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