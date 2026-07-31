Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as $5.06 versus the $5.19 long-term average, with the latest price at $5.115.
  • The fund increased its quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annually, implying a 9.4% yield at the reported price.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 21.62%, with several firms recently initiating or expanding positions, including Osaic Holdings, which increased its stake by 70.2%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.06. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.1150, with a volume of 253,664 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 70.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund NYSE: ASG is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Right Now?

Before you consider Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund wasn't on the list.

While Liberty All-Star Growth Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines