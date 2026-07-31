Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.06. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.1150, with a volume of 253,664 shares.

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Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,529 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 70.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund NYSE: ASG is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

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