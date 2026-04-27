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Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Liberty Broadband logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 162% to 3,444,810 shares on Monday while the stock traded at $40.21, remaining below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (about $52.33 and $50.78), indicating heavy selling pressure.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell."
  • Notable insider and institutional activity: Director J. David Wargo sold 2,232 shares (an 82.6% reduction in his holding), insiders own 10.8% of the company and institutions own roughly 80.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,444,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session's volume of 1,312,432 shares.The stock last traded at $40.2060 and had previously closed at $41.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52. Following the sale, the director owned 471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,134.31. The trade was a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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