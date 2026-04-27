Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,444,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session's volume of 1,312,432 shares.The stock last traded at $40.2060 and had previously closed at $41.94.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52. Following the sale, the director owned 471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,134.31. The trade was a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

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