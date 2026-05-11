Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.40.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FWONA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.91. 14,651 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,166. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 989,602 shares of the company's stock worth $94,234,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,880 shares of the company's stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 46,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company's stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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