Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.85 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $102.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLYVK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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