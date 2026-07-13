Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $41.8070, with a volume of 1562388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Life Time Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Time Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $2,618,576.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,347,266.15. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Life Time Group by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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